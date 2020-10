Tom Felton Loves 'DracoTok' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:45s - Published 4 days ago Tom Felton Loves 'DracoTok' "Harry Potter"-turned-"A Babysitter's Guide To Monster Hunting" star Tom Felton tells Morgan Hoffman how #DracoTok came to be and why he is having "more fun than ever" on the social media platform. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this