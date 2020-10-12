Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls In Place Of A 2nd Debate

On Wednesday, NBC News announced that President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall on Thursday evening.

The town hall will take place at the same time as his 2020 Democratic opponent's Joe Biden's on ABC News, which was announced last week.

The change of schedule came after Trump refused to take part in a second presidential debate virtually.

The commission for Presidential debates suggested a virtual debate out of concern for Trump's health after his coronavirus diagnosis.