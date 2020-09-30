Dr. Oz Asks Dr. Ian Lipkin If Reinfection Is A One-In-A-Million Occurrence Based On The Small Number Of Cases Reported Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:44s - Published 3 minutes ago Dr. Oz Asks Dr. Ian Lipkin If Reinfection Is A One-In-A-Million Occurrence Based On The Small Number Of Cases Reported People who have been infected with COVID-19 and recovered are operating under the assumption they can’t get it again, but breaking news about the first confirmed reinfection in the U.S. is stopping experts in their tracks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Oz Discusses Predictions That The Number Of COVD-19 Cases Will Double If The Flu Is Spreading Simultaneously



Dr. Oz’s interview with famed epidemiologist Dr. Ian Lipkin discussing if we could be facing a COVID-19 and influenza superstorm this fall and why it’s important to get a flu shot. Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago

