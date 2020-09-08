Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced.
Mr Drakeford said the action was being takenafter Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not reply to two letters requesting heintroduce the measure across the UK.Under regulations being prepared, peopleliving in areas with high levels of coronavirus in England, Scotland andNorthern Ireland will not be able to travel to Wales.The new restrictions areplanned to come into force at 6pm on Friday.
Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence of coronavirus. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on peopletravelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence ofcoronavirus, its health minister says. Vaughan Gething says ministers wereassessing their options.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases. From 6pm on Tuesday,people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonableexcuse, the Welsh Government said. There have been 133 new Covid-19 cases inCaerphilly county borough over the past seven days, equivalent to a rate of55.4 cases per 100,000 population.This is the highest rate in Wales and one ofthe highest in the UK – and case numbers are expected to rise, the WelshGovernment said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the“impasse”. The Labour mayor was said to have had a “constructive” conversationwith the Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over theweekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
Diane Abbott addresses a Stand Up To Racism plenary, in which she discussesracism in British and American politics, and the plight of refugees. MsAbbott, who is the long-serving MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, saidBoris Johnson was a "racist", and claimed there was a rise in racism amongstate institutions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published
First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that the Welsh government is looking "very carefully" at introducing a "short, sharp" circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:38Published
Tweets about this
Maxine Cooper RT @ITVWales: Welsh Government are working to introduce the restrictions by the end of this week, should Boris Johnson not bring in his own… 4 days ago