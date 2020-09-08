Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced.

Mr Drakeford said the action was being takenafter Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not reply to two letters requesting heintroduce the measure across the UK.Under regulations being prepared, peopleliving in areas with high levels of coronavirus in England, Scotland andNorthern Ireland will not be able to travel to Wales.The new restrictions areplanned to come into force at 6pm on Friday.