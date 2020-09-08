Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced.

Mr Drakeford said the action was being takenafter Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not reply to two letters requesting heintroduce the measure across the UK.Under regulations being prepared, peopleliving in areas with high levels of coronavirus in England, Scotland andNorthern Ireland will not be able to travel to Wales.The new restrictions areplanned to come into force at 6pm on Friday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Welsh Government Welsh Government Executive of the Welsh Parliament

Mark Drakeford: Wales considering circuit-breaker lockdown [Video]

Mark Drakeford: Wales considering circuit-breaker lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh Government is considering acircuit-breaker lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK [Video]

Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK

Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence of coronavirus. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:45Published
Wales to consider introducing restrictions on people from UK coronavirus hotspots [Video]

Wales to consider introducing restrictions on people from UK coronavirus hotspots

The Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on peopletravelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence ofcoronavirus, its health minister says. Vaughan Gething says ministers wereassessing their options.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown [Video]

Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown

Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases. From 6pm on Tuesday,people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonableexcuse, the Welsh Government said. There have been 133 new Covid-19 cases inCaerphilly county borough over the past seven days, equivalent to a rate of55.4 cases per 100,000 population.This is the highest rate in Wales and one ofthe highest in the UK – and case numbers are expected to rise, the WelshGovernment said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue [Video]

Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue

Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote to break the“impasse”. The Labour mayor was said to have had a “constructive” conversationwith the Prime Minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over theweekend and further talks have been scheduled for Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Diane Abbott brands Donald Trump and Boris Johnson 'racist' in Stand Up To Racism address [Video]

Diane Abbott brands Donald Trump and Boris Johnson 'racist' in Stand Up To Racism address

Diane Abbott addresses a Stand Up To Racism plenary, in which she discussesracism in British and American politics, and the plight of refugees. MsAbbott, who is the long-serving MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, saidBoris Johnson was a "racist", and claimed there was a rise in racism amongstate institutions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Covid-19: Row over rules 'not just about Greater Manchester'

 The region's mayor calls on Boris Johnson to negotiate with him over stricter Covid-19 curbs.
BBC News
UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson [Video]

UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson

The UK wants an EU trade deal like the bloc’s pact with Canada, but talks have stalled before the UK’s final divorce.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published
Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like? [Video]

Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like?

Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Joe Rodon: Tottenham sign Wales centre-back from Swansea for £11m

 Tottenham sign Wales centre-back Joe Rodon from Swansea for an initial £11m plus add-ons.
BBC News
Welsh government looking at 'short sharp' lockdown [Video]

Welsh government looking at 'short sharp' lockdown

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed that the Welsh government is looking "very carefully" at introducing a "short, sharp" circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban [Video]

Wales' First Minister 'baffled' by Prime Minister's 'unwillingness' to back travel ban

First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks to BBC Breakfast about his plan to imposea travel ban on visitors arriving in Wales from areas of the UK with a highrate of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
'More anti-English than anti-Covid' [Video]

'More anti-English than anti-Covid'

Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

maxinecoope54

Maxine Cooper RT @ITVWales: Welsh Government are working to introduce the restrictions by the end of this week, should Boris Johnson not bring in his own… 4 days ago

sapphofem

Julie Ann Richards...Justice4BreonnaTaylor RT @adrianmasters84: The First Minister announces that work is starting allowing the Welsh Government to introduce a travel ban from covid… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel' [Video]

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
J-K's Ganderbal Degree College to get 72-bed girls hostel soon [Video]

J-K's Ganderbal Degree College to get 72-bed girls hostel soon

In Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of 72-bed girls hostel for Government Degree College at Ganderbal district is running at high pace to give better opportunity to girl students. The girls come..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published
Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link [Video]

Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”. MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published