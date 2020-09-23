Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'More trouble than worth' — Skip Bayless on Jets' decision to release Le'Veon Bell | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:53s - Published
'More trouble than worth' — Skip Bayless on Jets' decision to release Le'Veon Bell | UNDISPUTED

'More trouble than worth' — Skip Bayless on Jets' decision to release Le'Veon Bell | UNDISPUTED

Less than 24 hours after reports of the Jets looking to trade Le’Veon Bell, the New York Jets instead cut the 2-time All-Pro.

Bell only averaged 3.3 yards a carry since signing a 4-year, 52-million-dollar contract with the Jets last year.

In a team statement, the Jets said they believed it was in the best interest of both parties Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Jets decision to release Le'Veon Bell.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless on the Cowboys decision to keep DC Mike Nolan — There's no sense of urgency | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless on the Cowboys decision to keep DC Mike Nolan — There's no sense of urgency | UNDISPUTED

Despite the Dallas Cowboys being dead last in points allowed, Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy have faith in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Jerry said there is no need to make a change. Mike McCarthy..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:43Published
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 3 loss to Miami Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Lakers Game 3 loss to Miami Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Jimmy Butler had a career game last night to keep the series interesting against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. With Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic both out due to injury, Butler had a 40-point..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:23Published
Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has played unbelievable, his downplay has been greatly exaggerated | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has played unbelievable, his downplay has been greatly exaggerated | UNDISPUTED

For the second straight week, Pro Football Reference named Aaron Rodgers the quarterback of the week. According to PFF, Rodgers had perfectly placed passes on 27.7% of his attempts over the past two..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:24Published