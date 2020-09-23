'More trouble than worth' — Skip Bayless on Jets' decision to release Le'Veon Bell | UNDISPUTED

Less than 24 hours after reports of the Jets looking to trade Le’Veon Bell, the New York Jets instead cut the 2-time All-Pro.

Bell only averaged 3.3 yards a carry since signing a 4-year, 52-million-dollar contract with the Jets last year.

In a team statement, the Jets said they believed it was in the best interest of both parties Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Jets decision to release Le'Veon Bell.