'Tom Brady is not the coach, he must respect his teammates' — Shannon Sharpe on Brady cursing out Bucs' teammates | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Tom Brady was seen on the sideline yelling at teammates in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Chicago Bears, Bruce Arians says he likes it.

The head coach said 'I don't have any problem with it.

At least I don't have to go back there and cuss them out – they've already gotten an earful by the time I get over there.'

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Tom Brady's approach to handling his teammates.


FOX Sports - Published


