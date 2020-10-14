Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby has no problem with being in the hot seat

Ashley Darby has been through the ringer throughout her five seasons on "The Real Housewives of Potomac," and it's only made her stronger.

Gibson Johns interviews Ashley about all things "RHOP," including that scene with her husband, Michael, that needed a producer to step in, her thoughts on all things Monique vs.

Candiace, being frustrated by other franchises not sharing as much as her cast does and more.