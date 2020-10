Cottonelle Issues Recall For Wet Wipes Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:34s - Published 10 minutes ago Cottonelle Issues Recall For Wet Wipes A consumer product in heavy demand during the pandemic is being recalled due to the possible presence of bacteria. 0

