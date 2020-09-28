Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 weeks ago

N.

Se keenews.>> modot says the resurfacing wrap lemh,nd dollar.

The st.

Jospheah reports a newe buchann eeg the health dthas me h heal conditions.

Thedeh un,de sondeh t ds.

2nepr 3htrps confirea rwh bringsbu nto23 2,56or eanan 3,29a.

Esri departenofenre isstl rg r a from oerhenwas sauyce0t with a te si le for dere hoitiz c se, d o inh pil'overlrt thltetheyearperts are urging h ty iscoer usprdi suls wh vi19.l departmeion fe nfbuchancounty the cliso tat kru pk ehs knw fo eveng are reudr rif yoh ,du identii t lo a seo ac oul t i eroryou joe" recommenng aftor.sother ieo 'o t t oob 3t.

O g aluho ruracyr ur c'ffcewhev y peptehf the tspubl -sot'firrtment 30 o fsterd.theo process sulla aut2 <<a warm front northwest missouri and nhtkans m adg toripn (tle mi u>> kq2's chief mike braccian ien.

<<primary forecast and elevated fire weather coe.renha tuaaciedpoe n tve tou s akurceoat aniaprri a nrr aiwa, tfn.

Overhws llhi t huseasheurce dseea ireon thn ai.

Ppteby we ouh,uc esrencas odbl rulngn tsin tou m t m hsto0 d 40or5 h.hicoitn icinfoelevedir aothreonits ara.neyl m icinsuepbltote, ig.heoscoerng osceramioue wibhonon thow rve mpatesromida hgheftno.

Cinlo t ork audw t oge eniruwi air eerouwe a ct mo.

Thheasgeo maesilerghhos, his llotli mh re ary rng,el frgmatesor fesr rr ssrindemrarem misoi ssri tetslens strongfrt oktoa thndouwe wm 0n back -- today was the second day of hearings at court for amy coney barrett, answered r sn president replace ruth bader ginsbu-ud a coy id membs thied on rkie.hour agsly1-ys anrdu othe late: <<abc's andrew dymrt ror: gettg eift crckeogesen coy arttl do r nt hajuic ntiplaore fealsiw wldou s nacpt t sn ilop i i .

B ianto atmnme y'l no giben th aorc sn ectn.rl imou e inpuhume ur sycarl rectisha ada bre: won'i costoavn oobetin nbe e s otnef cnov lortsovrungr vt as b ishou sml ndl celike ry tbod,ha oqtis yme.on heagmhstodi asrthor twblgansal tsunh y dd r:sto a i th blk ilenth y erfaly a t fr aredeiaelti wod nsert d erin he att h me nfen imy tbsa n i ayf is eed stl" rrt diarcoite a u an k-dy dybu a sh ofheupme heargs pge a lot of high taking plc around thar.gets goin..

We will have oupte cominueinpos.

Kq2 sport") thanks for joining us tonight...