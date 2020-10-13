Global  
 

Second World War bomb explodes in Poland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Second World War bomb explodes in Poland

Second World War bomb explodes in Poland

A British Second World War bomb exploded while being made safe underwater bynavy demolition specialists in northwestern Poland on Tuesday.

The 5.4-tonTallboy bomb was found in September 2019 beneath a waterway leading to theport of Szczecin during work to deepen the passage.

More than 750 people wereevacuated for the sappers' operation since it was located on the southern edgeof the popular Baltic Sea resort of Swinoujscie, which like Szczecin was abusy Nazi Germany military port during the war.


Video shows WWII "earthquake bomb" exploding underwater

 Dramatic drone video shows the waves from the detonation reaching all the way to the shore.
CBS News
Biggest WWII bomb found in Poland explodes [Video]

Biggest WWII bomb found in Poland explodes

The biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland exploded under water on Tuesday as navy divers tried to defuse it.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:39Published

British WW2 Tallboy bomb detonates in Poland

 Divers attempting to defuse the massive bomb in a canal were outside the danger zone and unharmed.
BBC News

Facebook donates £1 million to help save UK’s WWII code-breaking center Bletchley Park

 A former Bletchley Park employee, Jean Valentine, handles part of the Turing Bombe — an electromechanical computer used to crack Nazi Germany’s Enigma code..
The Verge

Poland: Massive WW2 bomb detonates underwater during navy operation [Video]

Poland: Massive WW2 bomb detonates underwater during navy operation

The bomb — nicknamed "Tallboy" and capable of causing a small earthquake — was dropped by the British in 1945.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

The largest World War II bomb ever found in Poland was blown up in a river

The Polish navy detonated a "Tallboy" bomb dropped during World War II, the largest such bomb ever...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •VOA NewsUpworthyNews24



WEB EXTRA: WWII Bomb Explodes Underwater In Poland [Video]

WEB EXTRA: WWII Bomb Explodes Underwater In Poland

The biggest WWII bomb ever found in Poland exploded underwater Tuesday (10/13) as the Polish Navy worked to defuse it. The Tallboy bomb weighed almost 12,000 lbs, including 5,000 lbs of explosives. A..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published
World War II bomb explodes underwater in Poland [Video]

World War II bomb explodes underwater in Poland

This footage shows the moment a massive World War II bomb explodes underwater as the Polish Navy attempts to defuse it.Military experts had warned in advance that it was a dangerous job to detonate the..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 02:40Published
Bomb explodes while defusing in Poland | WWII era bomb detonates | Oneindia News [Video]

Bomb explodes while defusing in Poland | WWII era bomb detonates | Oneindia News

A huge World War era bomb exploded while operations were underway to defuse it in Poland. A 5.4 ton tallboy bomb was discovered while working on a waterway passage in North West Poland in 2019. It was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published