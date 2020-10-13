Second World War bomb explodes in Poland

A British Second World War bomb exploded while being made safe underwater bynavy demolition specialists in northwestern Poland on Tuesday.

The 5.4-tonTallboy bomb was found in September 2019 beneath a waterway leading to theport of Szczecin during work to deepen the passage.

More than 750 people wereevacuated for the sappers' operation since it was located on the southern edgeof the popular Baltic Sea resort of Swinoujscie, which like Szczecin was abusy Nazi Germany military port during the war.