Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon Cited For DUI, Speeding In Denver

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited for DUI and speeding late on Tuesday night according to Denver County Court records.


Broncos RB Melvin Gordon cited for DUI, speeding in Denver

Denver County Court Records show police stopped Broncos RB for allegedly driving 25-39 mph over speed limit.
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyESPN


Melvin Gordon charged with DUI, Broncos running back expected to be arraigned in mid-November

Melvin Gordon is in the midst of his first season with the Broncos
CBS Sports - Published


Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon Talks About Hometown Of Kenosha, Wis.

Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon Talks About Hometown Of Kenosha, Wis.

Gordon grew up in the city where Jacob Blake was shoot by police.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:27Published