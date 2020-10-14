Scientists use hidden pathway to treat a soldier's brain injury
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Scientists use hidden pathway to treat a soldier's brain injury
A recently published scientific study led by the Centre for Neurology Studies at HealthTech Connex and a research team from Simon Fraser University (SFU), reports the latest breakthroughs from Project Iron Soldier.
Captain (retired) Trevor Greene, who was attacked while serving in Afghanistan, continues to push conventional limits in brain health recovery.