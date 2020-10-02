Dumped Dog Learns Love

Occurred on October 6, 2020 / San Antonio, Texas, USAInfo from Licensor: "We noticed a dog roaming our neighborhood in the dead of Summer.

He wouldn't let anyone get close and would run through lanes of traffic to get as far away from humans as possible.

He was clearly dumped there and possibly abused.

No one knew where he was sleeping or how he was staying comfortable.

One night, he showed up in my driveway, so we started feeding him every night and built a routine - he had become nocturnal.

Eventually, we started to lead him into our gate, and tried to get him comfortable with going in and out of the backyard.

It took a lot of hot dogs, chicken, and hamburgers, but eventually he ran right back there to get his treats.

After weeks of building this routine, we worked with a rescue group to borrow a large trap - we knew we only had one shot at this.

We set it up with a few bacon cheeseburgers as bait, and waited all night for his arrival.

He didn't show up at his normal time, so we thought hope was lost.

We woke up and saw him entering the backyard and knew this was the moment.

It worked!

He entered the trap and, although he was terrified, we knew he was safe.

I slowly got closer to him until I was next to the crate and just sat with him for hours until he finally laid down and relaxed, falling asleep and letting me pet his head and feet - he knew he was safe.

With the help of a local rescue, Henry is getting the medical attention he needs and is just beginning his new life full of love and happiness.

He is the sweetest, most gentle being that deserves nothing but love and a furever home."