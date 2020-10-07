Contact Election Department if you don't get mail-in ballot by Saturday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 3 minutes ago Contact Election Department if you don't get mail-in ballot by Saturday Clark County's Election Department wants you to contact them if you don't get your mail-in ballot by Saturday. The office will make arrangements to get you a supplemental ballot. In-person early voting begins Saturday here in Nevada. 0

THE OFFICE WILL MAKE ARRANGEMENTS TO GET YOU A SUPPLEMENTAL BALLOT.
IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING BEGINS SATURDAY HERE IN NEVADA.
IF YOU PLAN TO VOTE IN-PERSON - YOU CAN BRING YOUR MAIL-IN BALLOT WITH YOU TO SURRENDER IT AT THE POLLS - OR - YOU'LL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN A STATEMENT SAYING YOU DO NOT INTEND TO





