Contact Election Department if you don't get mail-in ballot by Saturday
Clark County's Election Department wants you to contact them if you don't get your mail-in ballot by Saturday.
The office will make arrangements to get you a supplemental ballot.
In-person early voting begins Saturday here in Nevada.
