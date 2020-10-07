Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Contact Election Department if you don't get mail-in ballot by Saturday

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Contact Election Department if you don't get mail-in ballot by Saturday

Contact Election Department if you don't get mail-in ballot by Saturday

Clark County's Election Department wants you to contact them if you don't get your mail-in ballot by Saturday.

The office will make arrangements to get you a supplemental ballot.

In-person early voting begins Saturday here in Nevada.

DEPARTMENT WANTS YOU TO CONTACTTHEM - IF YOU DONT GET YOURMAIL-IN BALLOT BY SATURDAY.THE OFFICE WILL MAKEARRANGEMENTS TO GET YOU ASUPPLEMENTAL BALLOT.IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING BEGINSSATURDAY HERE IN NEVADA.IF YOU PLAN TO VOTE IN-PERSON -YOU CAN BRING YOUR MAIL-INBALLOT WITH YOU TO SURRENDER ITAT THE POLLS - OR - YOU'LL BEREQUIRED TO SIGN A STATEMENTSAYING YOU DO NOT INTEND TO




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Additional Election Sites Open Across Allegheny County [Video]

Additional Election Sites Open Across Allegheny County

Saturday morning voters were able to either drop off their mail-in ballots or request a ballot at voting sites throughout Allegheny County. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:35Published
Missouri notary requirement confusing for some early voters [Video]

Missouri notary requirement confusing for some early voters

With just a few weeks until Election Day, many Missourians will be voting absentee or mail-in and because of a state law, will require a notary. On Saturday, the League of Women Voters of Kansas City,..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:15Published
Return To Sender: Rookie USPS Mail Carrier Dumped Ballots Into New Jersey Dumpsters [Video]

Return To Sender: Rookie USPS Mail Carrier Dumped Ballots Into New Jersey Dumpsters

Nicholas Beauchene began working for the US Postal Service in July, 2020. No longer. The DOJ has charged him for dumping 1,875 pieces of mail, including ballots, in two dumpsters in North Arlington and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published