Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

When Senior Producer Christopher McGraw moved to Colorado, his new house didn’t have a doorbell.

That’s where the Ring comes in.

Not only is it a doorbell, but it's also a security camera.

This one features 1080p HD video quality, a removable battery pack and 5.0 gHz WiFi connectivity, so you can finally catch your neighbor Craig stealing your paper every morning.

I’ve got you now Craig!

I hope you’re reading this right now!

