Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

20 days away from the 2020 Presidential Election

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:15s - Published
20 days away from the 2020 Presidential Election

20 days away from the 2020 Presidential Election

We are just 20 days away from the 2020 presidential election.

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both out in force, hitting key states trying to win over voters as millions of Americans already cast their ballots.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Both Trump, Biden See Pennsylvania as Must-Win

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are focusing intensely on...
Newsmax - Published

President Trump and social media are super spreaders of misinformation right now, Americans say

President Trump and social media are super spreaders of misinformation right now, Americans say With just 26 days to go before the United States presidential election — in the middle of a major...
NiemanLab - Published

US election: How Donald Trump can still win, despite Joe Biden's soaring national poll numbers

US election: How Donald Trump can still win, despite Joe Biden's soaring national poll numbers On first reading, the data looked dire for Donald Trump ahead of the first 2020 US presidential...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

DaveAHopkins

David A. Hopkins @jbview Well, then it's a good thing that we're only 22 days away from the start of the 2024 presidential nomination process! 21 minutes ago

letycruz31

Lety Cruz 20 days away from the 2020 US presidential election... go out there and vote! Your voice matters! @HomeDepotGR… https://t.co/QFzODS5hZw 40 minutes ago

florvizcaina

Carmen Rojas Larrazabal @vanitaguptaCR A few days away from a presidential election... 2 hours ago

KSLA

KSLA News 12 It’s hard to believe, but we are now just days away from the first in-person voting of the 2020 presidential electi… https://t.co/BmuKzwjrWY 2 hours ago

_ABCedu

American Baptist College We're 5 DAYS AWAY from our 2020 official Presidential Lecture Series featuring Jon Meacham (@jmeacham), Dr. Riggins… https://t.co/8rBR64eKfP 4 hours ago

TauOmegaAKAs

AKATauOmega We are just 20 days away from the Presidential election! New Yorkers, find out who is on your ballot, find your p… https://t.co/tjwGnFbO2e 5 hours ago

guesser

Guesser We're only 20 days away from the highly anticipated #Election2020 Political Joe takes a look at this week's presi… https://t.co/igUcktboCP 8 hours ago

MinyardKathy

nanakathy RT @mdveritas: @cspanwj Good morning, 20 days till the election. What will be the news cycle for the last days of this presidential electio… 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Election Officials Doing All They Can To Make Sure Pennsylvania Doesn't End Up Like Florida Two Decades Ago [Video]

Election Officials Doing All They Can To Make Sure Pennsylvania Doesn't End Up Like Florida Two Decades Ago

Election officials in Philadelphia, home to one-fifth of the state's Democratic voters, have been sued by President Donald Trump’s campaign, blasted by the president as overseeing a place “where..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:56Published
Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls In Place Of A 2nd Debate [Video]

Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls In Place Of A 2nd Debate

On Wednesday, NBC News announced that President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall on Thursday evening. The town hall will take place at the same time as his 2020 Democratic opponent's Joe..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published
Trump bashes Biden on fracking, campaign intensifies [Video]

Trump bashes Biden on fracking, campaign intensifies

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden fanned out to critical battleground states on Tuesday as the presidential race entered a final, intense phase amid record numbers of early votes..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published