|
|
|
20 days away from the 2020 Presidential Election
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:15s - Published
20 days away from the 2020 Presidential Election
We are just 20 days away from the 2020 presidential election.
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both out in force, hitting key states trying to win over voters as millions of Americans already cast their ballots.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are focusing intensely on...
Newsmax - Published
|
With just 26 days to go before the United States presidential election — in the middle of a major...
NiemanLab - Published
|
On first reading, the data looked dire for Donald Trump ahead of the first 2020 US presidential...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|