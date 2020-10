British WW2 bomb explodes in Poland yesterday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 minutes ago British WW2 bomb explodes in Poland yesterday A British World War Two bomb exploded yesterday underwater in Northwestern Poland. The 5.4-ton Tallboy Bomb was found in September of last year during work to deepen a waterway at a port. 0

FOUND IN SEPTEMBER OF LAST YEAR- - DURING WORK TO DEEPEN AWATERWAY AT A PORT.MORE THAN -750- PEOPLE WEREEVACUATED FROM A NEARBY TOWNFOR THE OPERATION.NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE BLAST- -WHICH WAS FELT BY LOCALRESIDENTS.