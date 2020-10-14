Burger King and Sony team up for PS5 contest
If you weren't able to pre-order a PS5, Burger King wants to give you the chance to win one.
The fast food restaurant is teaming up with Sony for a contest.
WIN ONE.THE FAST FOOD RESTAURANT ISTEAMING UP WITH SONY FOR ACONTEST.IT STARTS ON OCTOBER 15-TH.CUSTOMERS CAN GET A SCRATCH-OFFGAME TOKEN WITH THEIRQUALIFYING FOOD ORDER.THERE ARE ONE-THOUSAND OF THEGAME CONSOLES UP FOR GRABS.