Watch: Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah meets Mehbooba Mufti post her release

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah met PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after she was released from detention.
The meeting was held the Mufti’s residence on Wednesday.
The former J&K CM was released almost 14 months after she was arrested amid abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
Omar said the meeting was not a political one and the father son duo went to check upon the PDP chief.
After her release, Mehbooba Mufti also released an audio targeting Centre.
Omar confirmed that the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who was released from detention on Tuesday, will attend the meeting of 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories to be held at Farooq's residence on Thursday.
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and party's vice president Omar Abdullah met People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti at her residence on October 14. She was released from detention on October 13. "Mehbooba Mufti was released yesterday after more than 14.5 months of detention. There was no political motive, we just came to see her," Omar Abdullah told media persons. Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year before the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on October 14 met party leaders at her residence after she was released from detention last night. Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state. Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her. Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state. In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months. Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.
BJP has lashed out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the Chinese aggression at the border. BJP said that Abdullah’s statement that China’s aggression was linked to abrogation of Article 370 sought to justify the transgressions by the Chinese Army and added that his claim that they would try to bring back the special status with help from China amounts to ‘sedition’. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was a habitual offender and had made similar statements in the past as well and questioned how an elected Member of Parliament can make such statements. Sambit Patra also said that Farooq Abdullah was not alone in making such statements and added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements. Patra said that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin and have a soft corner for Pakistan & China. Watch the full video for all the details.
