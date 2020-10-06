Watch: Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah meets Mehbooba Mufti post her release

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah met PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti after she was released from detention.

The meeting was held the Mufti’s residence on Wednesday.

The former J&K CM was released almost 14 months after she was arrested amid abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Omar said the meeting was not a political one and the father son duo went to check upon the PDP chief.

After her release, Mehbooba Mufti also released an audio targeting Centre.

Omar confirmed that the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, who was released from detention on Tuesday, will attend the meeting of 'Gupkar Declaration' signatories to be held at Farooq's residence on Thursday.

