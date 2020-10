Soldier inspires big brother's life transformation Video Credit: USA Today Kind (International) - Duration: 03:12s - Published 1 week ago Soldier inspires big brother's life transformation When Spc. Josue Cuevas joined the Army, Pfc. Jorge Cuevas was inspired to join himself. But at 300lbs, he had to lose a lot of weight. 0

