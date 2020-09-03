Best Bites: Beef and Broccoli Noodle Stir Fry

This recipe for Beef and Broccoli Noodle Stir Fry will trump your go-to restaurant ten times over - it's just too good and easy to make!

Ingredients: 3 tablespoons soy sauce 3 tablespoons oyster sauce 3 tablespoons Shaoxing wine, sake, or dry white wine 1 tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1 pound beef sirloin, very thinly sliced 10 ounces dried noodles 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 3 large garlic cloves, crushed and finely chopped 1 1/4 cups chicken broth, divided 1 pound broccoli, cut into bite-size chunks or florets Freshly ground black pepperDirections:In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon each soy sauce, oyster sauce, and rice wine.

Add the sugar and continue to whisk until completely dissolved.

Stir in the cornstarch and continue stirring until smooth.

Add the beef, and mix well.

Marinate for 20 minutes.

Drain and discard the excess marinade.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Cook the noodles until 1 minute shy of done and drain.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil in a skillet or wok over high heat and stir-fry the garlic until fragrant, about 10 seconds.

Add the beef and stir-fry until tender, 1 to 2 minutes.

Transfer to a plate.

Add the remaining tablespoon of oil and when hot, add the broccoli, stir-frying so that the oil coats the broccoli.

Pour in the 1/4 cup of the stock, turn the heat to medium-low and cover with a tight-fitting lid.

Cook the broccoli until tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Transfer the broccoli to the same plate.

Add the remaining cup of stock and the remaining 2 tablespoons each of soy sauce, oyster sauce, and rice wine to the same skillet and bring to a boil over high heat.

Add the noodles and cook until the liquid has almost completely evaporated, leaving the noodles lightly moistened, 2 to 3 minutes.

Return the beef and broccoli to the skillet and toss to mix the ingredients thoroughly.

Season with pepper to taste and serve.