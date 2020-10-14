Coronavirus: Mixed-up restrictions around UK
COVID restrictions across the UK are a patchwork, after Wales introduced a partial travel ban and NI chose a four-week circuit break.
Liverpool faces highest level of COVID-19 restrictions in EnglandLiverpool is the only area at the highest level of restrictions in England.
'More anti-English than anti-Covid'Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark..
Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales borderThe First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has threatened to close the border to the English coming from coronavirus hot spots if Boris Johnson refuses to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. He said:..