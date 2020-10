Broncos running back Melvin Gordon charged with DUI in Denver Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:01s - Published 3 minutes ago Broncos running back Melvin Gordon charged with DUI in Denver Broncos starting running back Melvin Gordon was charged with a DUI and speeding of 25-39 miles per hour over limit Tuesday night in downtown Denver, according to court records obtained by Denver7. 0

