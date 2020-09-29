Global  
 

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its Coral Since the 1990s

The mass disappearance of coral reefs is just another sign that the planet’s ecosystem is crying out for help.


Every type of coral has declined since 1995 because of climate change, an Australian study finds.
