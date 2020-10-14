NBC Insiders Detail Donald Trump's 'Serial Bad Behavior' | THR News

Savannah Guthrie Is Being Praised for Her Skillful Interview with Donald Trump



The Today show co-host moderated a controversial town hall with the president on NBC. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:55 Published 1 day ago

Chris Christie On COVID Battle: ‘I Was Wrong To Not Wear A Mask’



In an open letter to the public and in an interview with Good Morning America, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he should have worn a mask at recent White House events including debate prep.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:24 Published 1 day ago