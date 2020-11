Video Credit: Bumper2Bumper - Duration: 02:30s - Published on October 14, 2020

Bumper2Bumpertv has a look at what the car maker will provide in this select group of cars and suv’s.

The Lexus brand is building a very small group of vehicles for 2021and calling them the Black Line Edition.

LEXUS BLACK LINE EDITION ADDS ANOTHER LEVEL OF LUXURY TO THE 2021 LINEUP

..

CALL US UNECESARILY SUSPICIOUS BUT WE THINK LEXUS IS ABOUT TO MAKE A SERIOUS CHANGE IN THE DESIGN LANGUAGE OF ITS PASSENGER CARS AND SMALL SUV’S.

WE SAY THIS BECAUSE THE COMPANY HAS CREATED A SUBSET OF SOME OF ITS MOST POPULAR MODELS, INCLUDING THE RX SERIES SUV, THE NX, AND UX MODELS ALONG WITH THE BRANDS SIGNATURE SPORT SEDAN THE ES350.

THE BLACK LINE DESIGNATION WILL BE APPLIED TO A LIMITED NUMBER OF THESE MODELS, SO IF YOU BUY ONE DON’T EXPECT TO SEE ANOTHER ONE COMING DOWN THE STREET IN THE OPPOSTIE DIRECTION.

The idea was to create a degree of panache, some cachet around the Lexus brand.

Especially with certain models.

So, they came up with the idea of the Black Line Edition.

What it means in essence is they really took these vehicles, like the NX here.

And dressed them up.

BY THAT WE MEAN SOME OF THE VISUAL ELEMENTS THAT ARE BEING ALTERED.

FIRST UNDERSTAND THE BLACK LINE DESIGNATION IS LIMITED TO F SPORT MODELS OF EACH VEHICLE.

IT IS DEMONSTRATED IN THE FRONT GRILLE OF THE NX AND ES350.

INSTEAD OF THE BRIGHT WORK NORMALLY ASSOCIATED WITH LEXUS LOOK FOR A BLACKED OUT, FRONT TREATMENT.

THE BLACKED-OUT EFFECT EXTENDS TO THE EXTERIOR MIRRORS TO EITHER COMPLIMENT OR CONTRAST WITH THE PRIMARY EXTERIOR COLOR ON THE MODEL.

WHERE BLACK LINE IS VERY EVIDENT IS IN THE PASSENGER CABIN.

SEAT COVER SURFACES GET AN UPGRADED APPEARANCE AND IN THE NX THAT ALSO MEANS A BLUE STITCHING TO OFFSET AGAINST A BLACK SURFACE.

IN THE ES350 WE GOT A CHANCE TO GET A CLOSE UP LOOK AT A DISTINCT TWO-TONE BLACK AND WHITE TREATMENT ON THE DOOR PANELS AND DASHBOARD THAT IS A DEPARTURE FROM THE TRADITIONAL MONOCHROME COLOR SCHEME WE SEE IN A LEXUS.

NOW OF COURSE THERE HAS TO BE SOMETHING ELSE TO MAKE THESE LIMITED-EDITION MODELS DISTINGUISH THEMSELVES.

HOW ABOUT A LUGGAGE SET FROM ZERO HALIBURTON WITH A LEXUS LOGO EMBOSSED ON THE EXTERIOR.

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE INTERIOR SECTION DIVIDER SHOWS THE USE OF THE BRAND’S SIGNATURE GRILLE PATTERN DESIGN.

MECHANICALLY THERE AREN’T ANY MAJOR CHANGES IN THIS SUBSET.

BUT THE TECHNOLOGY NOW INCLUDES REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND BLIND SPOT MONITORING AS STANDARD EQUIPMENT FOR THE BLACK LINE.

OVER THE YEARS WE HAVE NOTED THAT WHEN A CAR MAKER CREATES A SPECIAL EDITION OR LEGACY VERSION LIKE THE BLACK LINE A MAJOR REDESIGN IS NOT THAT FAR OFF.

WE WILL BE WAITING TO SEE HOW THAT PLAYS OUT WITH LEXUS.

I’M GREG MORRISON.