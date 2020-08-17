Global  
 

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:07s - Published
'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and it sparked backlash on Twitter from his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison who is vying for his Senate seat.


Barrett praised for being 'unashamedly pro-life'

Barrett praised for being 'unashamedly pro-life'

On the third day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Lindsay Graham praised the judge for being 'unashamedly pro-life,' saying her confirmation will shatter barriers for conservative women.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:37Published

Sen. Graham on Barrett: 'She's going to the court'

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returned to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings, during which she was called "unashamedly pro-life" by
USATODAY.com
Graham praises Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life'

Graham praises Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life'

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday opened the third day of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing by lauding her as "unashamedly pro-life."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Barrett: 'open question' if president can pardon himself

Barrett: 'open question' if president can pardon himself

U.S. Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont questioned Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about President Donald Trump's claim he had the right to pardon himself.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Lindsey Graham Asks Amy Coney Barrett About a Return to the 'Good Old Days of Segregation'

Senator Lindsey Graham raised eyebrows when during questioning of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, he asked...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUpworthy


Harrison slams Graham over 'good old days of segregation' remark

Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison, who is Black, is calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for...
Upworthy - Published


