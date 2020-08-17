'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Courtnominee Amy Coney Barrett, and it sparked backlash on Twitter from his Democraticopponent Jaime Harrison who is vying for his Senate seat.
On the third day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Lindsay Graham praised the judge for being ‘unashamedly pro-life,’ saying her confirmation will shatter barriers for conservative women. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.