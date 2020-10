Clare Crawley Addresses Rumours That She 'Quit' 'The Bachelorette'

Last night's episode of "The Bachelorette" had to be one of the most dramatic premieres yet, as Clare Crawley and her 31 suitors began their journey for love.

Although rumours have been swirling that the 39-year-old abruptly leaves the show, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she never "quit" the season early.