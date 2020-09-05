Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It

Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 00:43s - Published
The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It
This could be the iPhone update travelers have been waiting for.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Want to Travel to Italy? This New Questionnaire Will Help Determine If You Can [Video]

Want to Travel to Italy? This New Questionnaire Will Help Determine If You Can

Italy introduced a questionnaire visitors can use to determine if and how they can enter the country in an effort to simplify navigating travel restrictions, according to the Ministry of Foreign..

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:44Published
Nevada is back on New York's travel advisory list [Video]

Nevada is back on New York's travel advisory list

Nevada is back on New York's travel advisory list. That means any travelers from Nevada to New York must quarantine for two weeks when they arrive, and also travelers have to fill out a health form..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:14Published
Meet The New Digital Plague: Travel Shaming [Video]

Meet The New Digital Plague: Travel Shaming

These days, travel in the US is fraught with the logistics and restrictions involved in battling a fluid pandemic. And there's been a new social woe to accompany all the handwashing and mask-wearing:..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published