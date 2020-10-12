Premier League rejects Project Big Picture

The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool.

The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent share for the league everyyear in any future Premier League media revenues, they also sought toconcentrate Premier League power in the hands of the so-called ‘big six’.Premier League clubs did not endorse PBP when they met on Wednesday, and theywill instead continue work on a “strategic plan” involving all 20 teams. Theyalso agreed to offer an additional £50million in grants and loans to clubs inLeague One and Two on top of £27.2m already advanced in solidarity payments.