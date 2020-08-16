Disappointing but will make sure to play good cricket in coming time: RR Coach

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored their respective half-century to guide Delhi Capitals to a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals. After winning the match, Shikhar Dhawan said, "Till 10th over, both the teams were equal and they were quite close to bowl-to-bowl run and then, we spoke that we have to keep the positive energy going and keep believing that we can pull the game from there and we knew that they don't have experience down the order so we can get wickets up there. The game changed quickly and everyone responded very nicely." He further said, "My mindset was to play positive only. We knew that wickets were getting a little bit slower so it was important to score runs in first six overs. Especially, when we lost two wickets early but still we kept the flow going. It was good fun. Glad that we ended up winning the game." Delhi Capitals is currently on the first position in this season.
Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Rajasthan Royals (MI) on October 14 at Dubai International Stadium. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 2nd place while RR is on 7th in the IPL table.
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said that his plan was to go for shots when balls came in his area.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said, "We were in a good position in the match. Lot of good things we did throughout this match. We just concentrate on the positives and work on some negatives and make it better next time."
After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table. One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early breakthrough. In a T20 format, if we get the early breakthrough the pressure is more on the opposition. Overall it was a great team effort." Speaking about his own performance, Krunal said, "I am happy the way I bowled today. My strength has always been varying the pace and I was able to execute really well overall and obviously, I had to see the batsman's strength and the situation also. So, overall, I am happy the way I bowled today." Quinton de Kock was announced as 'man of the match' for today's victory. Of the 7 matches played by Mumbai Indians, team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2 matches.
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the innings well. Unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets in power play but after that, Shikhar and I made a good partnership. We lost Stoinis' wicket in 16th over. I think we slipped on from there. We lost into 15 runs. This was the second match here. This was the great learning and we'll come back really strong. We'll work on our weaknesses and will gain our strength back." Of the 7 matches played by DC, the team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2. Delhi Capitals have slipped to second place in the points table after the today's defeat.
After a 4-wicket win against King X1 Punjab on September 27, Rajasthan Royals' cricketers Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson spoke on the game of the team for the upcoming matches. Sanju Samson assured that RR's both batting and bowling lineup is strong. "Our team's bowling lineup is strong and now with Tewatia and Jofra coming out as match winners in the last two matches, our batting lineup is equally strong, our batting also has depth." Rahul Tewatia on the chances of him playing the super over if situation arises said, "It depends on the game, and the decision is in the hands of the captain and coach. But if I get the opportunity, then I am always ready to help my team in any situation."
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "You need extra bowler in a batsman paradise like Sharjah as you never know that which bowler is going to go for runs." "If you are batting second in a small ground then you are one step ahead from your opponents and anything is chaseable in IPL," he added.
Delhi Capitals will shortly face Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. Delhi Capitals team players left their hotel to reach Sharjah Cricket Ground. Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty on the points table having won four of their five games in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order. We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order. It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well. Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence. Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent. We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.
Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."
Rajasthan Royals wicket keeper Jos Buttler on October 07 spoke on team's performance against Mumbai Indians and said that top-order didn't manage to counteract Mumbai Indians opening bowling to get through that period. "We lost wickets. I think Mumbai bowled really well. As a top-order we didn't manage to counteract their opening bowling well enough to get through that period," said Buttler. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today's contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by..
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi. The legendary cricketer's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. This came..
