Disappointing but will make sure to play good cricket in coming time: RR Coach

Rajasthan Royals got defeated by Delhi Capitals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14.

RR's bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule said, "I think partnerships are very important.

The way Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler gave us the start.

I don't think we needed to lose those many wickets especially that run-out.

The most important was wicket of Stokes, which we lost and I think the run-out also very crucial, which probably could've been avoided.

I think if Sanju Samson wouldn't get out, we would've taken the match deeper and get these runs." He further said, "For this game, we should've got those runs.

It is, obviously disappointing but there are six more games to go and I am sure the boys are hurting.

The only for up is up and make sure we play good cricket in coming time and win at least 4 or 5 games out of 6." Rajasthan Royals is currently on 7th position in this season.