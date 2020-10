Baraclough pleased despite defeat Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:58s - Published 6 minutes ago Baraclough pleased despite defeat Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said he was really pleased with his side's performance despite a 1-0 defeat to Norway. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this David Camarena/Дэвид Камарена RT @BBCSPORTNI: Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland: Baraclough 'really pleased' with performance despite defeat https://t.co/kU153UBbEk 6 minutes ago BBC SPORT NI Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland: Baraclough 'really pleased' with performance despite defeat https://t.co/kU153UBbEk 16 minutes ago Jonathan Thomas RT @SkyFootball: Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said he was 'really pleased' with his side's performance despite a 1-0 defeat to N… 20 minutes ago Sky Sports Football Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said he was 'really pleased' with his side's performance despite a 1-0 defe… https://t.co/vMq6jRtaZA 24 minutes ago