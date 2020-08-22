Global  
 

Rays defense leads the way in push for the Pennant

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Rays defense leads the way in push for the Pennant
The Rays are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 2008.

Rays' defense shines – while Jose Altuve makes another costly error – as Tampa Bay takes 3-0 ALCS lead

 The Tampa Bay Rays are one win away from the World Series after taking Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
Margot's home run, super catch propel Rays to Game 2 victory over Astros [Video]

Manuel Margot's amazing catch, home run lifts Rays over Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS

 Manny Margot's three-run home run in the first inning lifted the Rays over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.
Rays bullpen shuts down Houston Astros as Tampa Bay takes Game 1 of ALCS

 Tampa Bay got five innings out of ace Blake Snell, then the bullpen took over and shut the door as the Rays beat the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.
2020 MLB playoff schedule: Wild-card round, divisional series, ALCS, NLCS, World Series dates, times, TV information

 Following a truncated 60-game regular season, the 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs will feature an expanded, 16-team field.
