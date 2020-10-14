Global  
 

Medford fire relief event provides free clothes, shoes for victims

Jackson County United Way and the Teresa McCormick Center hosted a relief event for the Almeda and Obenchain Fire victims on Tuesday.

The items were donated by skechers, hanes and bombas.

Fema, the american red cross and several other agencies were on site to provide services.

One resident says events like this help her stay positive during this difficult time.

"what this has done for my heart, this community and the giving that i see everywhere, the love that people are putting out for all of us is our guiding light.

Its what's inspiring us to keep going."

