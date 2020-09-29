SMWC receives therapy dog

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago

Saint mary-of-the-woods college welcomes a new four-legged employee!

The college has gotten an official therapy dog for the campus.

The adorable new employee will be on campus two days a week.

She's a 4 year old golden retriever...named sadie.

School officials tell us students will be able to book 30 minute sessions with the dog.

The college says sadie will be here to help..especially because there was not a fall break this year.

"we thought it'd be a good time to have a dog... in the midst of everything.

But also because we see a lot of students that are either stressed out or overwhelmed.

And sometimes it just helps to have a furry friend around.

" sadie is a staff member through the "campus counseling center".

She'll be availble to assist