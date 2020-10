Crash in Queens Caused by Reckless Racers

Occurred on October 10, 2020 / Queens, New York, USAInfo from Licensor: " The accident was caused by street racers and involved at least 3 vehicles.

Mercedes was chasing Audi and they both jumped into my lane.

Infinity was changing lane at the same time and both MB and Infinity hit each other in a middle lane at around 65 mph."