Recovery champion dies from COVID-19, vigil planned

Sadly, he lost his own battle with COVID-19.

This week, Palm Beach County lost a leader on the front lines of recovery.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNELFIVEON THE IMPACT THATBEING FELT.SHARON GLOVER, TYRONE COOPERNIECE CLIP 1339(22:28:30”EVERY DAY.

THEREWASNITCLOCKWORK - PEOPLE ARE PACKINGINTO*ABOUT RECOVER* OR THEA-R CENTER IN WEST PALM BEACHFOR*NARCOTICS ANONYMOU*.SHARON GLOVER, TYRONE COOPERNIECE CLIP 1339 (22:25:23”IFYOU FEEL LIKE YOU WANT TO USE,YOU GO THERE AND TELL YOURSTORY” BUT FOR THE LAST MONTHTHE OWNER OF A- R, 63-YEAR-OLDTYRONE COOPER HAS NOT BEENLEADING THE CHARGE.

THEHUSBAND AND GRANDFATHER OFEIGHT - WAS HOSPITALIZED DTO COVID.

SHARON GLOVER,TYRONE COOPER1339 (22:30:48”WE WATCHED ITDETERIORATE HIM.

HE WAS VERYHEALTHY PRIOR TO THIS” HISNIECE SHARON GLOW-VER SAYS HEDIED OCTOBER 12TH.

THE NEWSSPREAD TO HUNDREDS OF LIVES HEPERSONALLY CHANGED.

CAROLINEWEDGES, TYRONE COOPER FRIENDCLIP 1336(22:17:02”EMOTIONALL Y,SPIRITUALLY AND MENTALLY” FOR26 YEARS*COOPE* OWNED ANDOPERATED RECOVERY CENTERS ANSOBER HOMES IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY.

SHARON GLOVER, TYRONECOOPER(22:25:36”HEA LIFE COACH - HEYOU CAN NAME” W-P-T-V GOT ANEXCLUSIVE LOOK INSIDE ONE OF*COOPERCOMPLETE WITH AN ALTER ANDOFFERING PLATE.

CLIP 1344(22:32:51”THIS WAS A PLACE OFHAPPINESS.

THIS WAS A PLACE OFHOPE.

A PLACE THAT BESTOWEDMANY CLEAN AND SOBER RECOVERYMEDALLIONS* FOUR WALLS THATCHANGED THE LIVESHUNDREDS&.

NATBURST CLIP 1349(22:09:38”I ACTUALLY HID HEREWHEN I WAS IN A DOMESTICVIOLENCE RELATIONSHIP.

ANDTHATCAROLINE WEDGES, TYRONE COOPERFRIEND CLIP 13(22:18:06”HETHE GROUND.

SHARON GLOVER,TYRONE COOPER1338 (22:27:51”WE ALL KNOW WELOST A HERO.

WE LOST SOMEBODYWHO IS A PHENOMENALPERSON”(22:27:56) ARTHURMONDALE, REPORTING COOPERSLEGACY LIVES ON.

HIS NIECEWANTS TO START A NON-PROFITFOR ABUSE VICTIMS. ALSO, AVIGIL WILL BE HELD HERE AT THEA-R CENTER ON SUNDAY EVENINGTO HONOR THE LIFE OF THIRECOVERY CHAMPION.

