Kristen Bell Speaks Out After Husband Dax Shepard's Relapse: 'I Will Continue to Stand by Him' Video Credit: People - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago "He's addicted to evolving," Kristen Bell says of Dax Shepard 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Love Me Down Zak RT @EW: Kristen Bell speaks out after husband Dax Shepard's relapse: 'I will continue to stand by him' https://t.co/2zQxH1h1YE 27 seconds ago 💛Ry💜 RT @people: Kristen Bell Speaks Out After Husband Dax Shepard Revealed He Relapsed: 'I Will Continue to Stand by Him' https://t.co/FdjVndcs… 20 minutes ago TRACEY SWANN RT @TRACEY86357978: https://t.co/QTnkev4Lyo amen 1 hour ago TRACEY SWANN https://t.co/QTnkev4Lyo amen 1 hour ago Nick Tansy Kristen Bell Speaks Out After Husband Dax Shepard's Relapse | https://t.co/B4BEiFQuOo https://t.co/X96di9yypH 2 hours ago GypsyWoman @KristenBell love always wins. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍👍👍❤❤❤ https://t.co/bnb2akluaP 2 hours ago popaperc10 Kristen Bell Speaks Out After Husband Dax Shepard’s Relapse Following 16 Years of Sobriety https://t.co/6pThqJU1r8 2 hours ago etalk #KristenBell: "I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it." https://t.co/gjVmuLBSHn 2 hours ago