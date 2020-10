The Dawson's Creek alum announced that he and his family were leaving Los Angeles in September

James Van Der Beek Opens Up About the 'Drastic Changes' in His Life That Led Family to Move to Texas

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he, his wife Kimberly, their kids -- Olivia,...

James Van Der Beek and his family are enjoying their new life in Texas. At the end of September, the...