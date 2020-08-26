Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Global  
 

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark.

Three days on from impressively coming back to beat Belgium,Christian Eriksen fired home a controversially-awarded penalty to seal a 1-0victory in front of empty stands at Wembley.

Frustration boiled over after thefinal whistle as full debutant Reece James was sent off for dissent, but thefallout from England’s first home defeat since September 2018 is sure to focuson Manchester United’s Maguire.

Having started the campaign poorly after atruncated pre-season overshadowed by a well-documented Greek court case, theworld’s most expensive defender received his marching orders after 31 minuteson Wednesday.


Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate English association footballer and manager

'We showed this is a team united' - Southgate & Powell reflect one year on from racism in Bulgaria

 England boss Gareth Southgate and coach Chris Powell recall the night - one year ago - England stopping their game against Bulgaria due to racist abuse.
BBC News

Harry Kane: England boss Gareth Southgate says 'we do not risk players'

 England "do not risk players" and captain Harry Kane "has not had an injury", says manager Gareth Southgate.
BBC News
Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate [Video]

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:16Published

Harry Maguire Harry Maguire English association football player

Solskjaer counting on Maguire to 'focus on football' after Mykonos incident [Video]

Solskjaer counting on Maguire to 'focus on football' after Mykonos incident

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that Harry Maguire's arrestand pending appeal in the Greek courts following an incident in Mykonos doesnot distract the club's captain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October [Video]

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Harry Maguire: I feared for my life during Greek arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire: I feared for my life during Greek arrest

Harry Maguire says he feared for his life during an incident on the Greekisland of Mykonos which saw the Manchester United captain arrested by police.He made the comment in an interview with Dan Roan from BBC Sport.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Harry Maguire - what happens now? [Video]

Harry Maguire - what happens now?

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has lodged an appeal against hisconviction at Greek court, essentially nullifying the 21-month suspendedsentence and guilty verdict he was handed on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Reece James (footballer, born 1999) Reece James (footballer, born 1999)


UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League International association football tournament

Iceland 1-2 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku scores twice in Nations League win

 Romelu Lukaku scores twice as world number one side Belgium beat Iceland to move top of Nations League group A2.
BBC News

Scotland go eight unbeaten with Czech Republic win

 Scotland make it eight games unbeaten - their best run in 32 years - as they resist intense second-half pressure for a hard-fought Nations League win over the..
BBC News
England v Denmark: Match Preview [Video]

England v Denmark: Match Preview

Match preview as England prepare to take on Denmark in a game that could seethem remain top of their Nations League group with a win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
France train ahead of Nations League match against Croatia [Video]

France train ahead of Nations League match against Croatia

VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST CROATIA SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH FRANCE CAPTAIN AND GOALKEEPER, HUGO LLORIS AND FRANCE COACH, DIDIER

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:50Published

Wembley Wembley Human settlement in England

New Zealand will not travel to England for Wembley friendly

 New Zealand will not travel to Wembley to face England in a friendly next month because of travel and player availability complications.
BBC News

New Zealand will not travel to England for friendly

 New Zealand will not travel to Wembley to face England in a friendly next month because of travel and player availability complications.
BBC News

10 Moving Hacks That Will Make Packing Effortless

 Moving is a painstaking process, especially when you have to think of packing fragile items. You will need to take precaution while packing and unpacking to..
WorldNews

Calvert-Lewin scores debut goal as England beat Wales

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores on his senior international debut as an inexperienced England side beat Wales in a friendly at Wembley.
BBC News

Christian Eriksen Christian Eriksen Danish association football player

Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Dayot Upamecano, Christian Eriksen and Callum Wilson are the latest players tobe on the move according to media reports, we take a look at the latestfootball gossip.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Premier League rejects Project Big Picture [Video]

Premier League rejects Project Big Picture

The Premier League has rejected Project Big Picture, which was brought forwardby Manchester United and Liverpool. The proposals included an immediate£250million bailout for the EFL and a 25 per cent share for the league everyyear in any future Premier League media revenues, they also sought toconcentrate Premier League power in the hands of the so-called ‘big six’.Premier League clubs did not endorse PBP when they met on Wednesday, and theywill instead continue work on a “strategic plan” involving all 20 teams. Theyalso agreed to offer an additional £50million in grants and loans to clubs inLeague One and Two on top of £27.2m already advanced in solidarity payments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Man Utd's Van de Beek scores as Netherlands draw in Italy

 Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek scores his first international goal as the Netherlands draw in Italy.
BBC News
English soccer reforms labeled as 'power grab' [Video]

English soccer reforms labeled as 'power grab'

Radical changes to the structure of the premier league proposed by Liverpool and Manchester Utd have been labeled 'a power grab' by the UK minister who oversees sport. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Graham Alexander: Salford City sack boss & put Paul Scholes in charge

 Salford City sacked boss Graham Alexander and put former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes in interim charge.
BBC News

Southgate praises 'excellent' England [Video]

Southgate praises 'excellent' England

England manager Gareth Southgate praised his side after the 1-0 defeat to Denmark, claiming they were "excellent" before Harry Maguire's sending off and suggesting the rest of the squad were..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:54Published
Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness [Video]

Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness

England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Southgate: No club v country row over Kane [Video]

Southgate: No club v country row over Kane

Gareth Southgate denies there is an ongoing rift between England and Tottenham over the fitness of Harry Kane.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published