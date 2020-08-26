Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark.

Three days on from impressively coming back to beat Belgium,Christian Eriksen fired home a controversially-awarded penalty to seal a 1-0victory in front of empty stands at Wembley.

Frustration boiled over after thefinal whistle as full debutant Reece James was sent off for dissent, but thefallout from England’s first home defeat since September 2018 is sure to focuson Manchester United’s Maguire.

Having started the campaign poorly after atruncated pre-season overshadowed by a well-documented Greek court case, theworld’s most expensive defender received his marching orders after 31 minuteson Wednesday.