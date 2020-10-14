|
|
|
Hillbilly Elegy Movie - Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer
- Duration: 02:27s - Published
Hillbilly Elegy Movie - Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto
Hillbilly Elegy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values and the American dream.
US Release Date: November 24, 2020
Starring: Haley Bennett, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto
Directed By: Ron Howard
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The trailer for Ron Howard‘s new film Hillbilly Elegy has just debuted! The film stars Amy Adams,...
Just Jared - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama movie Hillbilly Elegy, directed by Ron Howard. It stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett and Freida Pinto.
Hillbilly Elegy..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:17Published
|