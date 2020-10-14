Lost an edge? Stafford says no, "I have as much juice as I've ever had"
Lost an edge?
Stafford says no, "I have as much juice as I've ever had" | Brad Galli has more
WXYZ Detroit RT @BradGalli: Lost the killer instinct? Matthew Stafford says no. "I have as much juice as I've ever had." https://t.co/vqy8UIg303 15 hours ago
Brad Galli Lost the killer instinct? Matthew Stafford says no. "I have as much juice as I've ever had." https://t.co/vqy8UIg303 15 hours ago
FOX 47 News The @Lions ' late-game folds led former Detroit quarterback Dan Orlovsky to wonder if his friend has lost his kille… https://t.co/GBf9LLo7KL 4 days ago
FOX 17 "I feel like I have as much juice as I've ever had."
https://t.co/Qv4iDMHPf7 4 days ago