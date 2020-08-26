Albert Lea school referendum

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 week ago

Funding would go toward technology

"*10 mph there's a lot to think about when you head to the polls this november.

Albert lea area schools hope voters in the district think about the students.

on novembr 3rd, the albert lea school district is asking residents to increase the operating levy.

"* on novembr 3rd, the albert lea school district is asking residents to increase the operating levy.

This is the first time since 2007 the district is asking for additional funding.

The increased revenue of half a million dollars will help with technology costs.

That's not only for devices, but software licenses ?

"* network*- firewalls ?

"* and staff that help with devices.

The pandemic has not only shown how needed technology is, but also has put a strain on the resource.xxx these devices are our future, and our kids by utilizing them are being better prepared for the world after school.

So they're going to be part of, pandemic or not, part of our education system moving forward.

As far as what this means for taxpayers... a 100?

"*thousand dollar home whih is the average in the albert lea community would see a tax increase of 3 dollars a month... the district wants its rural communities to know ag land will not be taxed.

Rural residents will just be taxed for their