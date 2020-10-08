Thousands vote early in Davidson County
Early voting in Davidson County has been open for only one day in Tennessee and already the voter turnout for the first day has surpassed that of 2016.
Early voting begins in Tennessee WednesdayElection officials in Davidson County are working to keep people safe while voting early.
Hundreds of thousands of coffee stirrers available for upcoming electionAfter testing out the use of coffee stirrers for the August primary, Davidson County will once again use them in anticipation of a much larger turnout this upcoming election.
Thousands of Sacramento County voter guides sent out lateEarly voting has begun but many voters in Sacramento County are missing some key information.