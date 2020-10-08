Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands vote early in Davidson County

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Thousands vote early in Davidson County

Thousands vote early in Davidson County

Early voting in Davidson County has been open for only one day in Tennessee and already the voter turnout for the first day has surpassed that of 2016.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Early voting begins in Tennessee Wednesday [Video]

Early voting begins in Tennessee Wednesday

Election officials in Davidson County are working to keep people safe while voting early.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:37Published
Hundreds of thousands of coffee stirrers available for upcoming election [Video]

Hundreds of thousands of coffee stirrers available for upcoming election

After testing out the use of coffee stirrers for the August primary, Davidson County will once again use them in anticipation of a much larger turnout this upcoming election.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:11Published
Thousands of Sacramento County voter guides sent out late [Video]

Thousands of Sacramento County voter guides sent out late

Early voting has begun but many voters in Sacramento County are missing some key information.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:07Published