New Test Identifies Patients At Risk For Severe COVID-19

Researchers in Ireland say they have developed a system that can predict who will suffer from severe COVID-19.

According to UPI, the team of researchers revealed their study and findings on Wednesday.

The scoring system, called the Dublin-Boston score, is designed to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions.

Physicians will be able to identify patients who may benefit from steroids and other treatments after being infected.