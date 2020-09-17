New Test Identifies Patients At Risk For Severe COVID-19

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said future fishing rights was one ofthe key issues still to be resolved in the negotiations. "It is very importantto us in Ireland that our coastal communities are protected in an overall dealon Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal,” he said.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal. Adam Reed reports.
UPI reports people sickened with COVID-19 produce "high-quality" antibodies. The antibodies work against the virus five to seven months after they become infected. The findings suggest those infected with COVID-19 potentially can develop a long-lasting immunity to it. Antibodies are proteins produced by the human immune system to help the body fight off viruses. Many concerns have been expressed about immunity against COVID-19 not lasting.
A new, rapid, bedside test for COVID-19 delivers results in less than two hours. UPI reports a new study says such a quick turnaround means appropriate treatment can start earlier for those already hospitalized because of their symptoms. The standard COVID-19 test swabs the patient's nose and uses polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, technology. It typically takes over 20 hours to produce results.
New research from Harvard and Calgary Universities have shed new light on who is more or less likely to observe COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. UPI reports more North American and European men, and young adults of both sexes, fail to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines than older adults. The data showed 59% of male respondents said they adhered to local social distancing guidelines, while 69% of female respondents reported doing so.