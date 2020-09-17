Global  
 

New Test Identifies Patients At Risk For Severe COVID-19

New Test Identifies Patients At Risk For Severe COVID-19

New Test Identifies Patients At Risk For Severe COVID-19

Researchers in Ireland say they have developed a system that can predict who will suffer from severe COVID-19.

According to UPI, the team of researchers revealed their study and findings on Wednesday.

The scoring system, called the Dublin-Boston score, is designed to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions.

Physicians will be able to identify patients who may benefit from steroids and other treatments after being infected.


