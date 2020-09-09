Star Trek Discovery Season 3 - Opening sequence

Rev, Dredgen Venge RT @StarTrek: A look at the opening title sequence from #StarTrekDiscovery Season Three ✨ #StarTrek https://t.co/ughCKUqDt1 https://t.co/ig… 2 minutes ago

David Reddish Rocking out at the premiere of season 3 of Star Trek discovery! Also have this lovely Contraband sent to me by Star… https://t.co/ntfAi0LnAG 6 minutes ago

ijefff RT @tomsguide: How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 online https://t.co/E8h22UYgVa https://t.co/AQJ8CQpMud 9 minutes ago

Tom's Guide How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 3 online https://t.co/E8h22UYgVa https://t.co/AQJ8CQpMud 14 minutes ago

LOVEXALTED 🌐 In celebration on the eve of Star Trek discovery's 3rd season milestone opening kets go to 10 borg origin theories… https://t.co/T8qbQHwT7L 16 minutes ago

Sheila @michaellorg @MSNBC @NBCNews I plan to watch the Star Trek Discovery Season 3 premiere instead of either of them. 18 minutes ago

Patricia Williams RT @Grudge_Cat: well well well... look at this queen #StarTrekDiscovery https://t.co/8GTvVAlJM8 23 minutes ago