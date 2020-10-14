Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19
Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19
[NFA] President
Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, the first lady said, while opening up about her own condition.
Gavino Garay reports.
