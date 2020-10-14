Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19

Global  
 

[NFA] President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, the first lady said, while opening up about her own condition.

Gavino Garay reports.


Barron Trump Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Melania Trump Says

 The first lady said Barron, 14, exhibited no symptoms. After not appearing in public since the announcement of her own coronavirus diagnosis Oct. 2, she also..
NYTimes.com

Melania Trump reveals son Barron tested positive for coronavirus

 First lady Melania Trump announced her son, Barron, had the coronavirus at the same time she and President Trump were infected. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
CBS News

Trump's son Barron had Covid-19, says first lady

 The 14-year-old did not have symptoms and has since tested negative, Melania Trump says.
BBC News

Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Tested Positive for COVID-19 as She Details "Roller Coaster" Experience

In a new statement from the White House, First Lady Melania Trump revealed that her and President...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •CBS News•USATODAY.com•Upworthy•CTV News•SBS•Belfast Telegraph•FOXNews.com•The Wrap


Trump's son Barron had Covid-19, says first lady

Donald and Melania Trump's son Barron, 14, contracted Covid-19 but has since tested negative, first...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's son, Barron, tests positive

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's son, Barron, tests positive Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no...
New Zealand Herald - Published


First Lady Reveals Barron Trump Tested Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

First Lady Reveals Barron Trump Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The First Lady on Wednesday revealed that Barron Trump, the president's youngest son, tested positive for the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published
Melania Trump: Barron Also Had Covid-19 [Video]

Melania Trump: Barron Also Had Covid-19

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump detailed her experience with Covid-19 in an essay posted on the White House website, including that her son, Barron, 14, tested positive. She has now tested negative for..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published
Melania book author sued for breaking nondisclosure [Video]

Melania book author sued for breaking nondisclosure

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday accused Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a tell-all book about first lady Melania Trump, of breaking their nondisclosure agreement and asked a court to set..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published