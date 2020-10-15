Global  
 

ABOVE SUSPICION Movie - Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston

ABOVE SUSPICION Movie trailer HD - starring Emilia Clarke - Plot synopsis: A newly married FBI agent is assigned to an Appalachian mountain town.

He is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished local woman who becomes his star informant, but her ticket out turns into a disaster for both of them.

Director: Phillip Noyce Writers: Chris Gerolmo, Joe Sharkey Stars: Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe


