Host Movie - Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward, Emma Webb, Edward Linard

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Plot synopsis: HOST is the story of six friends who hire a medium to hold a séance over Zoom during lockdown, but they get far more than they bargain for as things quickly go wrong.

When an evil spirit starts invading their homes, they begin to realize they might not survive the night.

The film stars Haley Bishop (Deep State), Radina Drandova (Dawn of the Deaf), Edward Linard (The Rebels), Jemma Moore (Doom: Annihilation), Caroline Ward (Stalling It) and Emma Louise Webb (The Crown), who also operated their own cameras, helped pull off their own practical effects, and lit their own scenes.

Due to social distancing precautions, director Rob Savage never set foot in the same room as his actors at any point during production and instead directed them remotely.

HOST Available On DVD and Blu-Ray February 2, 20201 Starring Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward, Emma Webb, and Edward Linard Directed by Rob Savage


