Minn. Bonding Bill: Fifth Time’s The Charm? Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:01s - Published 4 minutes ago Minn. Bonding Bill: Fifth Time’s The Charm? In special session number 5, the Minnesota Legislature is giving a $1.8 billion jobs and infrastructure bill one more shot, reports Esme Murphy (2:01).WCCO 4 News At 6 - October 14, 2020 0

